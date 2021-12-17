Faith Hill, Tim McGraw relish roles in TV drama ‘1883’

By JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Faith Hill and Tim McGraw called on their parental instincts for “1883,” a prequel to the modern TV drama “Yellowstone.” The country music stars have been married with children for more than two decades. In the period drama “1883,” they play James and Margaret Dutton, who are heading west with their two young children. For Hill, it was natural for maternal protectiveness to take over in the role of Margaret Dutton. McGraw says being dad to three daughters helped him create a bond with his screen daughter. The fictional Dutton family is headed toward the then-territory of Montana. The series debuts Sunday on Paramount+, also home to “Yellowstone.”