Over Ethiopia’s objections, UN rights body examines conflict

By JAMEY KEATEN
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s main human rights body is opening a special session to discuss rights violations in conflict-torn Ethiopia. Many Western countries are trying to set up an international team of experts to boost scrutiny of the situation despite a lack of support from African nations. The Ethiopian government rejects the proposal as “politically motivated.” A largely virtual one-day session of the Human Rights Council on Friday seeks to ratchet up international attention on a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead since fighting erupted 13 months ago between government forces and fighters from the Tigray region. 

