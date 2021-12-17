Police: 4 bodies found are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims’ bodies after meeting them on dating sites. Fairfax County police on Friday dubbed 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C., as the “shopping cart killer.” He said police are working to determine if there are other victims. Police in Harrisonburg arrested Robinson last month and charged him with murder after finding after finding two bodies there. He remains in custody in Rockingham County. Evidence uncovered after his arrest led to the discovery of two more bodies in Fairfax County.