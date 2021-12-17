Pope at 85: No more Mr Nice Guy, as reform hits stride

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating his 85th birthday. It’s a milestone made even more remarkable given the coronavirus pandemic, his summertime intestinal surgery and the weight of history: His predecessor retired at this age and the last pope to have lived any longer was Leo XIII over a century ago. Yet Francis is going strong. He recently concluded a whirlwind trip to Cyprus and Greece after his pandemic jaunts this year to Iraq, Slovakia and Hungary. He has set in motion an unprecedented two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics on making the church more attuned to the laity. But Francis is also beset by problems at home and abroad and faces a sustained campaign of opposition from the conservative Catholic right.