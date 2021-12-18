Israeli army arrests 4 suspects in deadly West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has apprehended four Palestinian suspects believed to have taken part in a deadly shooting in the occupied West Bank. The army said Sunday that its forces arrested the suspects in the northern West Bank village of Silat al-Haaretia, near Jenin. In Thursday’s incident, at least one Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car filled with Jewish seminary students next to an unauthorized West Bank settlement outpost, killing Yehuda Dimentman, 25, and wounding two others.