Police detain Palestinian woman accused of stabbing settler

By JACK JEFFERY

Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Police officials say they have detained a Palestinian woman after she stabbed and lightly wounded a Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank. They say officers arrested the 65-year-old Palestinian woman after she stabbed and wrestled with the 38-year-old settler in the center of the highly contested city of Hebron on Saturday. The city has become a frequent flashpoint between settlers and Palestinians. The stabbing comes amid two days of violence across the northern West Bank. On Thursday evening, a Jewish settler was shot dead by Palestinian gunmen igniting a string of settler retaliation attacks. Israeli leaders have vowed to find the assailants responsible for Thursday’s killing.