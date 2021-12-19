Islamic world unites to aid desperately poor Afghanistan

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Multiple foreign ministers are warning that the economic collapse of Afghanistan would have a “horrendous” impact on the region and the world. Successive speakers issued the warnings on Sunday at the start of a one-day summit of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad. The hastily called summit brought together dozens of foreign ministers as well as the special representatives on Afghanistan of major powers, including China, the U.S. and Russia. It also included the U.N. undersecretary general on humanitarian affairs and the president of the Islamic Development Bank.