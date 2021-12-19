Shooting spike cancels Mississippi town’s Christmas parade

CRAWFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi town has canceled its annual Christmas parade because of an increase in shootings. Crawford Mayor Willie Parson tells WCBI-TV that people are shooting 30 or 40 rounds at a time. Authorities have said that only one person has been injured so far, but bullets have hit a number of homes and vehicles. The holiday event was scheduled for last week. The Crawford Christmas parade has been an annual tradition for more than 20 years. It was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.