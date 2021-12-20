9th candle factory worker dies; Kentucky toy drive a success

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A worker injured in the destruction of a Kentucky candle factory hit by a tornado has died. That brings the total killed in that facility to nine. Governor Andy Beshear says the worker was hospitalized and recently succumbed to their injuries. During a news briefing on Monday, Beshear celebrated a toy drive that he says brought in truckloads of donations from all over the country. The toys for storm-affected families will be distributed at five sites, or Christmas storefronts, that will offer parents a chance to shop for toys for their children.