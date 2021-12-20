Guatemalans protest killing of 12 people

SANTA CATARINA IXTAHUACAN, Guatemala (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators laid coffins on a platform to block a highway in Guatemala to protest the weekend killings of a dozen people. The protesters placed eight coffins on an improvised wooden platform, to demand justice in the case. They carried banners reading, “We have The Right to Live in Peace.” The village of Chiquix in western Guatemala near the Mexico border, has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with a nearby town. The eleven dead found on a road Saturday included men, women and children. A local police officer was killed the previous day nearby.