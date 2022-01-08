Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 800,000 noncitizens and so-called “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box as soon as next year after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation approved by the City Council last month to automatically become law. While there was some question whether Adams could stop the bill from becoming law, the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action expired at the stroke of midnight. Opponents have said they plan to challenge the law in court. Unless courts intervene, New York City becomes the most populous city in the United States to grant voting rights to noncitizens.