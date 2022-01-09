Official: 30 Nigerian students freed after 7 months

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A government official says gunmen have released 30 Nigerian students who spent nearly seven months in captivity. They are the latest batch in the release of dozens of Kebbi state students abducted in June. Yahaya Sarki, a spokesperson for Kebbi governor, said in a statement that the students arrived at the Kebbi state capital on Saturday along with one teacher, with no further details on the development. The students “shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families,” Sarki said. Local authorities and freed hostages have told The Associated Press that the students are often freed in batches and not all at once because each release comes with fresh ransoms.