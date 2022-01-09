Pope baptizes 16 babies in Sistine Chapel after year’s break

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has baptized 16 babies in the Sistine Chapel, resuming a decades-old Vatican tradition after the ceremony wasn’t held last year due to the pandemic. Francis told the parents of the nine girls and seven boys that their duty was to preserve the Christian identity of their children. He sought to put the parents at ease, telling them to make sure their babies, wearing lacy outfits and wrapped in soft wool blankets, don’t become too warm during the long ceremony Sunday in the chapel where popes are elected. He urged mothers to nurse their babies if they were hungry. Francis said parents should teach their children to love God and their neighbor.