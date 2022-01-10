Audie Cornish, formerly of NPR, to join CNN streaming

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NPR “All Things Considered” host Audie Cornish is joining CNN to be part of its upcoming CNN+ streaming service, which debuts in the spring. Cornish had been at NPR since 2005, becoming part of its political team for the 2008 election. She will anchor a regular show for the streaming service and do a podcast, along with contributing to breaking news reporting on the main television network. She’ll be based in Washington and start in February. CNN+ has been adding staff for the new venture, most notably signing Chris Wallace from Fox News last month. CNN’s Andrew Morse says Cornish’s voice has been an important part of many people’s lives.