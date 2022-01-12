Abortion grows as priority issue for Democrats: AP-NORC poll
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds Democrats increasingly view protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government as Roe v. Wade faces its strongest threat in decades. In a December poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 13% of Democrats mentioned abortion or reproductive rights as one of the issues they want the federal government to address in 2022. That’s up from less than 1% of Democrats who named it as a priority for 2021 and 3% who listed it in 2020. The notable increase suggests the issue is resonating with Democrats as the Supreme Court considers cases that could lead to dramatic restrictions on abortion access.
