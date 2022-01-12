Iran, Venezuela and Sudan lose UN voting rights with 5 more

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general says eight nations are losing their voting rights in the General Assembly because of arrears on paying dues. They include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan, as well as Antigua and Barbuda, Republic of Congo, Guinea, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported the action in a letter Wednesday to General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid. The U.N. Charter states that members whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of their contributions for the preceding two full years lose their voting rights. Iran also lost its voting rights in January 2021, but regained those rights in June after making the minimum payment.