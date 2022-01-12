Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways. The statement said the couple has “felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times” and they decided to part so they can live their lives “with dignity and honesty.” Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together. Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show,” was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.