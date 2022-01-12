Ohio Justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has declared as invalid newly drawn legislative maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both the Ohio House and Ohio Senate. The court ordered the GOP-drawn boundaries redrawn within 10 days. Wednesday’s two-paragraph entry by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is a victory for Democratic and voting-rights groups that had challenged the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The court ordered the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission to reconvene and fix the maps. Justices retained authority to review the new maps. The commission was created by voters in 2015. The commission was unable to strike bipartisan compromise earlier and had disbanded.