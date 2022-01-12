‘One of a kind’: Former AP reporter Mike Cochran dies at 85

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Mike Cochran, who during a nearly 40-year career with The Associated Press told the stories of Texas’ larger-than life characters with his rich and detailed writing, and who ended up serving as a pallbearer for Lee Harvey Oswald while covering the presidential assassin’s funeral, has died. He was 85. Cochran’s longtime friend and former AP executive John O. Lumpkin said that Cochran died late Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer. Lumpkin said Cochran covered everything from sports to politics to natural disasters. While covering presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s funeral, Cochran was one of the reporters who ended up being a pallbearer.