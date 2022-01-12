Skip to Content
Trump slams politicians who won't say they got booster shots

By JILL COLVIN
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says politicians who refuse to say whether they’ve received COVID-19 booster shots are “gutless.” In an interview with the conservative One America News Network on Tuesday night, Trump didn’t name names when he said some politicians have been afraid to admit they got the booster shot. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s often mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender, has notably declined to say whether he’s received a booster. Trump may be looking to create a political issue as he also eyes a run in 2024 because he can promote his administration’s success in facilitating the development of the shots.

