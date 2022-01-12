US hits NKorean officials with sanctions after missile test

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on five North Korean officials in its first response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it was imposing the penalties over the officials’ roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs. The move comes just hours after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile that he claimed would remarkably increase the country’s nuclear “war deterrent.” One of the five North Koreans targeted by the U.S. is based in Russia, while the other four are based in China. All are accused of providing money, goods or services to North Korea’s Second Academy of Natural Sciences.