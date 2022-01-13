Caller at helicopter crash site told 911 pilot wasn’t alert

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A man at the scene of a medical helicopter crash outside Philadelphia this week told a dispatcher he was most concerned about the infant girl who survived, but that the pilot was the only passenger not alert after the wreck. The unidentified caller described the pilot as a middle-aged man in the transcript released Thursday by Delaware County officials. The pilot somehow crash-landed the helicopter without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia. Authorities said the pilot’s injuries were most severe, but the other two adults and the girl were “miraculously unhurt.”