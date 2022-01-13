Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — Data shows that most COVID-19 patients in intensive care in German hospitals aren’t vaccinated. The data published on Thursday by the country’s intensive care association DIVI showed that 62% of ICU patients whose vaccine status was known had received no protective shots against the coronavirus. Unvaccinated people make up about a quarter of the German population. Almost 10% were only partially vaccinated while 28% of ICU patients were fully inoculated, it said. About 72.3 % of the German population has received at least two jabs, while 45.1% got a booster shot. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, reported 81,417 newly confirmed infections in the past 24 hours and 316 deaths.