Ohio governor facing primary: no pandemic response regrets

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he has no regrets about his response to the coronavirus pandemic, even if Republican voters who thought he went too far are angry enough to vote him out in the upcoming May primary. DeWine is running for a second four-year term, which he has said will mark the end of his career in politics. DeWine has faced at times harsh criticism from GOP voters and fellow Republicans in the Legislature over his early shut-down orders and mask mandate. DeWine told The Associated Press in an interview that his pro-life stance includes protecting people from death from COVID-19.