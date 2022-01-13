Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:41 AM

U.S. jobless claims rise by 23,000 to 230,000

KTVZ

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November. U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, still low by historic standards. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, was up nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000. The weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, have now risen four of the last five weeks, possibly a sign that the omicron variant is having an impact on the job market, which has bounced strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content