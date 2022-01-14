Bond revoked for businessman accused of killing employee

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has revoked the bond of a local white businessman accused of killing a Black man who worked for him. Judge Susan Worthington revoked the bond of 67-year-old Daniel Triplett on Friday after prosecutors say he visited a bank drive-thru and a local Waffle House in violation of his bond conditions. Worthington allowed Triplett to be released on a $500,000 bond last month over the objection of prosecutors and the victim’s family. An attorney for the victim’s family, Damario Solomon-Simmons, says he believes Triplett was granted bond because he is a prominent white businessman accused of killing a Black man. A message left Friday with the judge wasn’t immediately returned.