Ex-Mexican prosecutor so corrupt he betrayed drug cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A former Mexican state prosecutor was so corrupt that even the crooks who paid him off couldn’t trust him. A report released this week by the Mexican government’s Interior Department says Edgar Veytia initially took bribes to favor a gang allied with the Beltran Leyva cartel from 2013 to 2016. But the report said Veytia switched sides in 2017, to ally with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. That angered the Beltran Leyva gang and lead to rounds of reprisal attacks that apparently continue. The report says that as chief prosecutor of the Pacific coast state of Nayarit, Veytia’s office was actually recruiting youths for the Jalisco cartel.