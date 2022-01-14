Ex-White House adviser pleads guilty in $218,000 school scam

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama has pleaded guilty to a charge alleging he stole over $200,000 from the network. Seth Andrew is a founder of Democracy Prep. He entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court to a wire fraud charge. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says Andrew robbed the people he promised to help. The 42-year-old Andrew has agreed to pay restitution to the Charter School Network. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 14.