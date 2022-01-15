Djokovic loses deportation appeal in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open have been dashed after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order. Three Federal Court judges on Sunday upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds. The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported. A deportation order usually means a three-year ban on returning to Australia.