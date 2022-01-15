Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

LYON, France (AP) — A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana has joined the race for France’s presidential election in April. Christiane Taubira, a former justice minister, promised to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and try to unite the country’s long-fractured left wing. Taubira has only marginal support in polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3% of the vote. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is expected to run for re-election and polls consider him the front-runner.