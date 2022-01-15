Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

By FRANK BAJAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware. The disclosure suggests an attention-grabbing defacement attack at the same time that temporarily took some 70 government websites offline was a diversion. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. A top Ukrainian security official first disclosed the malicious attack earlier Saturday. A private sector cybersecurity executive in Kyiv told The Associated Press the attackers were able to penetrate government networks through a shared software supplier.