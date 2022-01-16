Ex-leader Poroshenko to go to Ukraine to face charges

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he is returning to Ukraine to fight treason charges even though he views them as politically motivated. He says he believes that fighting them is part of his defense of national unity. Poroshenko spoke at a news conference Sunday in Warsaw hours before he is to fly Monday from the Polish capital to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he is to face the allegations in court. A prosecutor has alleged that Poroshenko was involved in the sale of large amounts of coal that helped finance Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-15. Poroshenko insists he is innocent and accuses prosecutors under his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of seeking to distract from the country’s problems.