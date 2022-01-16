Netanyahu negotiating plea deal in corruption trial

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal in his corruption case. A person involved in the negotiations said Sunday that the agreement is likely to be announced in the coming days. The deal could usher Netanyahu off the Israeli political stage for years. That would pave the way for a leadership race in his Likud party and shake up the Israeli political map. Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. The former premier, now opposition leader, denies wrongdoing.