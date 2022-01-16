Portugal’s election campaign begins under pandemic limits

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The official two-week campaigning period for Portugal’s Jan. 30 general election is kicking off. But there will be none of the large flag-waving rallies usually associated with the buildup to the ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ballot comes two years ahead of schedule after parliament rejected the minority Socialist government’s 2022 state budget and the country’s president called a snap election. The center-left Socialists are widely tipped to beat the center-right Social Democrats. The campaign period began on Sunday.