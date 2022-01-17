Mexican journalist who had criticized authorities dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press groups say a Mexican journalist who criticized local authorities has died, several days after he was found badly wounded. José Luis Gamboa was the director of the online news site Inforegio, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. He had reportedly suffered stab wounds in what may have been a robbery. He died at a hospital in the state capital on Jan. 10, but his relatives were not informed until Jan. 14. Gamboa was the first journalist killed this year, but 48 journalists have been slain in Mexico since December 2018. Mexico is one of the most dangerous places for reporters outside active war zones.