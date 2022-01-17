UN chief: Over 12,000 detainees held officially in Libya

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says over 12,000 detainees are held officially in 27 prisons and detention facilities across Libya and thousands more are held illegally änd often in “inhumane conditions in facilities controlled by armed groups or `secret’ facilities.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report obtained Monday by The Associated Press that the U.N. political mission in Libya continues to document cases of arbitrary detention, torture, sexual violence and other violations of international law in facilities operated by the government and other groups. Guterres sais he remains “gravely concerned” by the continuing human rights violations.