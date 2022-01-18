White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A White House spokeswoman says an armed British man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended in his death entered the United States without raising any red flags during multiple checks against law enforcement databases. Authorities have identified Malik Faisal Akram as the hostage-taker in the attack Saturday in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville. British media report the 44-year-old had been under investigation by the domestic security service. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Akram appears not to have set off any alarms in U.S. terrorism databases.