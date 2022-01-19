Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:47 PM

Biden’s news conference takes abrupt, lengthy turn

KTVZ

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For about half of President Joe Biden’s news conference, it was a traditional, organized affair, with the president calling on reporters from a pre-arranged list. Then the president went rogue. CNN’s Jeff Zeleny broke in with a question about Americans’ worries about the competence of government, and Biden proceeded to call on other reporters on the spur of the moment. It turned into a more freewheeling affair, where he was asked about why he had taken the country in a liberal direction. He was even queried about his mental competence. Biden had been criticized for holding fewer meetings with reporters than his immediate predecessors.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content