DA: There were ‘missed opportunities’ to go after Durst

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor in suburban New York says authorities decades ago blew chances to build a case against multimillionaire Robert Durst in the death of his first wife. Durst’s death last week in a California hospital lockup quashed a case that took nearly 40 years to bring. Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah on Wednesday cited “tunnel vision” for investigative shortcomings in the 1982 disappearance of Kathie McCormack Durst. The renewed probe led to a murder indictment this past fall against Robert Durst. An attorney for Kathie Durst’s family called on Rocah to resign and blasted her remarks as an attempt to explain away an injustice.