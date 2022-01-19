Drew Peterson’s hearing on murder conviction appeal delayed

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A hearing on a motion seeking to dismiss former Chicago-area police sergeant Drew Peterson’s 2012 conviction for killing his third wife has been delayed. The Will County Circuit Court Clerk’s office says the hearing originally scheduled for this Friday will be held Feb. 7. Peterson says attorney Joel Brodsky provided ineffective counsel and alleges prosecutorial misconduct and witness intimidation by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. Brodsky says he’s been vindicated by previous court rulings and Glasgow’s office denies Peterson’s allegations. Peterson was convicted of murder in the 2004 death of Kathleen Savio. He’s a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, but not been charged.