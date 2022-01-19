Rare, pristine coral reef found off Tahiti coast

By VICTORIA MILKO

AP Science Writer

A team of scientists has explored a rare, pristine coral reef off the coast of Tahiti. The rose-shaped corals seem to be untouched by climate change or human activity. Coral reefs around the world have been depleted by overfishing and pollution. Climate change has also caused major bleaching events. This reef was studied late last year during a dive expedition supported by UNESCO. Scientists hope to learn how the reef stays resilient. More trips are planned later this year. Outside experts say the deep location where the reef was found hasn’t been well explored by researchers.