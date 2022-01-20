German FM: Diplomats shared blame for Holocaust

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says that the country’s diplomats during the Nazi era shared blame for the Holocaust and she wants more training for staff to speak up against all forms of discrimination. In a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, Annalena Baerbock said Thursday it was important to recognize the role played by members of Germany’s diplomatic service at the time. The 1942 meeting of senior Nazi officials by a Berlin lake is seen as a key moment when Germany began implementing the plan to systematically round up and kill all Jews in Europe. The German government’s coordinator against antisemitism has called for teachers to be required to visit the Wannsee Conference site or former concentration camps as part of their training.