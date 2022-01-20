Prosecutor: Norway mass killer still ‘a very dangerous man’

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A prosecutor in Norway says a far-right extremist who killed 77 people in 2011 still is “a very dangerous man” and therefore a poor candidate for release. Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir said in her closing parole hearing argument on Thursday that Anders Behring Breivik “has not shown any genuine remorse in court” and his behavior there is part of a “PR stunt.” Breivik is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year prison sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists. Breivik professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes on the hearing’s opening day while claiming to have renounced violence.