Taliban storm Kabul apartment, arrest activist, her sisters

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have stormed an apartment in Kabul after sundown, arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters. A Taliban statement appeared to blame the incident on a recent women’s protest. The arrested activist was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf for women. A person from the neighborhood who witnessed the arrest said about 10 armed men, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence department, carried out the raid late Wednesday. Footage showing the activist appeared on social media after her arrest, showing her screaming for help and saying the Taliban were banging on her door.