Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

GENEVA (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million Swiss franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich. The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-meter (260,000 square foot) property in the village of Staefa in September. Turner and Bach have rented a home in the town of Kuesnacht, closer to the city of Zurich, for years.