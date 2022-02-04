Baltimore’s top prosecutor pleads not guilty in federal case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has pleaded not guilty to charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and to purchase two Florida vacation homes. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby entered the plea on Friday during a remote hearing for her initial appearance and arraignment in federal court. Defense attorney A. Scott Bolden said Mosby wants a jury trial to start within 60 days. Mosby received national acclaim in 2015 for bringing criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose neck was broken in police custody.