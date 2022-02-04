Biden solicitor swings mineral rights title back to tribes

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The interior solicitor in the Biden administration said in an opinion that the mineral rights under the original Missouri River riverbed belong to North Dakota tribal nation. The 68-page memorandum posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Interior is contrary to a May 2020 Trump administration opinion concluding that the state is legal owner of submerged lands beneath the river where it flows through the Fort Berthold Reservation. That memo rolled back an Obama administration opinion favoring the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes. At stake is an estimated $100 million in unpaid royalties and future payments certain to come from oil drilling beneath the river.