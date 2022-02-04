China says US should do more to reduce North Korea tensions

By EDiTH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador says the United States should come up with “more attractive and more practical” policies and actions to reduce tensions with North Korea and avoid a return to the “vicious circle” of confrontation, condemnation and sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile program. Zhang Jun said the solution lies in direct dialogue, and the Biden administration “should show more sincerity and flexibility.” He told reporters before a closed U.N. Security Council meeting Friday called by the U.S. on North Korea’s latest missile test that the key to solving this issue is “in the hands of the United States.”