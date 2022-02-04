Expert panel backs Moderna shots after full US approval

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory panel has voted to continue to endorse Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. adults. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to continue to recommend the two-dose primary series. The decision will have little practical effect. Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots, following an emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago. The FDA licensed the shots this week, so the committee was called on to do an additional review.