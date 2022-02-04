NYC Mayor Eric Adams apologizes for using racial slur

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has apologized after a 2019 video surfaced showing him using a racial slur for white people when talking about the New York Police Department. The video was first reported by the New York Daily News. It shows Adams, who is Black, speaking at a private event in December 2019. Adams is a former New York City police captain. While in the New York Police Department, he founded a group that spoke out against police brutality. The Democrat apologized Friday and said he made “inappropriate comments” that “should not have been used.”